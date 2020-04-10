DEWEY/HUMBOLDT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is searching for a suspect who killed a dog with a crossbow.
On Thursday, around 8:30 a.m., YCSO deputies and Animal Control officers were called out to a home in the Dewey/Humboldt area of northern Arizona to check on reports of an injured dog. When they arrived, they found an 8-year-old Mastiff who had been killed by a projectile shot from a crossbow. Officers say it appeared the dog had died several hours before.
Officials located the dog's owners, who live nearby. They said they let the dog out to go to the bathroom around midnight, and had no idea this happened. Deputies and Animal Control officers searched the area for witnesses or suspects, but weren't able to locate anyone. The investigation is ongoing, and all leads are being checked.
The sheriff's office says this was no accident. "There is little doubt the death of this dog was intentional," says YCSO.
Meantime, the dog's family is heartbroken about the death of their beloved "Django."
"He has been in our daughters life since she was one, and she refers to him as her 'brother.' He was known as a gentle giant, loved by everyone, and not a mean bone in his body. Please help us get the word out in this senseless, cruel, crime," Django's owners told Arizona's Family.
If anyone has information on this situation or possible suspect identification, you're asked to contact the sheriff’s office immediately at 928-771-3260. Those who wish to remain anonymous and become eligible for a cash reward if the suspect is arrested based on the tip, can call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232. Refer to case number 20-011782.
Dewey/Humboldt is located east of Prescott.