PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In north Phoenix, people living near 16th Street and Beardsley Road say traffic on the Loop 101 keeps them up all night. "When I bought this house 26 years ago, there was no freeway," said Lesley Hunt. "They were then talking about putting in the 101 and assured us we would have sound protection. It would not be a problem. It was not a significant problem until the last few years."
Neighbors blame the project ADOT just finished where crews put in more lanes. They're upset that no sound barrier walls block out traffic noise for the neighborhood. "With the freeway expansion, they went from eight to 12 lanes," said Bill White. "They removed all the asphalt and went with this process called a diamond grind which we see no value in, and I think anyone you ask would agree. It doesn't help mitigate sound at all."
Hunt replaced her windows to block out the noise but says it didn't work. "Just terrible to where I'm having trouble getting quiet time in my house, out of my house," said Hunt.
"Two, three in the morning, you'll hear this like popping sound from brakes from trucks, so that's crazy," said White. Neighbors want a sound barrier wall like one seen up against the desert across from their neighborhood. "Three out of the four corridors have a sound barrier of which humans don't live," said state Sen. Paul Boyer. "There's (sic) sound barriers for the coyotes and the snakes and rabbits but not for the residents that need it the most."
Sen. Boyer asked ADOT for a 20-foot wall for the neighborhood. "They told me, 'Hey look, we did some readings,'" said Boyer. "The only problem is when they did their initial readings that was at the height of the pandemic when there was only a third of the traffic on the roads. They came back in December and did another reading which they said was just one or two decibels below the threshold. The problem with the reading is they refuse to do the reading right there on the frontage road where there's a community called Luna Azul where there's (sic) adults with all kinds of disabilities."
ADOT told Arizona's Family crews measured the noise and found it was under 66 decibels. "In other words, the noise levels are well within tolerance and within the limits required that do not require sound walls to be built," said ADOT spokesman Doug Nick.
Nick said ADOT is just following the law. "In the cases of instances where you, you might see a sound wall that backs up to, in this case, an area near a mountain where there's some trails, that's actually considered an open space under federal regulation, and as such, it's eligible for a sound wall."
Sen. Boyer and Rep. Shawnna Bolick introduced a bill that would appropriate $7.25 million for a neighborhood sound barrier wall. The bill heads to a committee on Feb. 1. Neighbors hope it passes, so they can finally get some peace and quiet.