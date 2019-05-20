PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A North Phoenix man said an intruder sliced his stomach with a box cutter Monday morning.
He said it happened in the backyard of his apartment near 14th Street and Mountain View.
Phoenix Police said officers still have not found the intruder.
[WATCH: Phoenix man says would-be thief slashed him with box cutter]
"I heard some noises out back, and I went out back, and there was an intruder," said Thomas Kimbrell.
He said the intruder was rummaging through boxes in his yard and outdoor closet.
"Worried about my family," said Kimbrell. "There was a window that I was afraid he might go through."
Kimbrell said he confronted the man as his family slept inside.
"He freaked out, said some words in Spanish, pushed me, I pushed back, and we started fighting," said Kimbrell.
He said the man sliced his stomach with a box cutter.
"I started panicking a little more, and then he took off over the fence," said Kimbrell.
Police arrived, and Kimbrell said he went to the hospital with cuts on his stomach and hand. He also had a bruise on his head, but he will be okay.
"I had an angel with me," said Kimbrell.
He said he wishes he could have held the man until police got there, but he said he plans to add security cameras to his yard to keep his family safe.
(2) comments
That’s why everyone should own a firearm.
Tell that to the poor man who shot his (innocent) daughter thinking that she was an intruder. The ratio of people who get harmed mistakenly to bad guys getting shot is quite high. Look it up.
