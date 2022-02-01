Nonprofits fly Phoenix girl with rare disease to specialist for life-changing surgery

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix girl with a rare childhood disease is on her way to get the life-changing surgery she needs with an out-of-state specialist. Two nonprofit organizations, Wings of Humanity and the Armer Foundation, teamed up to help give 10-year-old Riley Sarver a free flight via private jet to Baltimore, Maryland. They left Tuesday morning.
Riley was diagnosed with Perthes disease in 2020. Usually occurring in kids between 4 and 10 years old, Perthes affects the hips -- and the ability to walk. Riley loves playing soccer and running with her friends, but that all came to a halt when she found her one of her hip bones was starting to crumble. According to HopkinsMedical.org, Perthes disrupts the blood supply to the head of the femur -- the ball in the hip's ball-and-socket joint. Without that vital blood, the bone weakens and fractures easily. Doctors do not know what causes Perthes, but surgery can treat it.
We caught up with Riley, her mom, and her older sister at Scottsdale Airpark. "I'm excited and nervous," she said with a smile while sitting in a wheelchair covered with a colorful blanket and a huge turquoise stuffed crab in her lap. She doesn't want to be in pain anymore and is hopeful the surgery will help.
Riley's mom, Meredith Stam, said if her daughter doesn't get the surgery now and her hip bones crumble, she might never be able to get the procedure. Riley is scheduled to have hip surgery -- an osteotomy -- Wednesday at Sinai Hospital. It was planned for later this month but had to be moved up because she's in so much pain. It was so severe it kept her out home from school most of last week. "She cries on a daily basis in pain," Stam said. "The surgery means everything."
With hair freshly dyed pink, Riley explained what has become a tradition. Her mom lets her dye her hair every time she has surgery as a way to make something that is not fun, a little fun. Wednesday's surgery will be Riley's fourth since her diagnosis.
Stam, wearing a "Mama of a Warrior" T-shirt with a glitter blue hashtag #PerthesAwareness, stood by her daughter's side. Holding back tears, she said she is grateful to the Armer Foundation and Wings of Humanity for stepping in to help with expenses. "I could not do this without them," Stam said. The last three trips to Baltimore for her daughter's appointments have been out-of-pocket and on commercial airlines. She has spent thousands of dollars on things insurance doesn't cover. Stam explained there are orthopedic surgeons in Arizona, but she wanted a specialist who has experience with Perthes disease to do the procedure.
Wings of Humanity CEO Stan Strom was there Tuesday morning to meet and greet Riley before her big trip.
Wings of Humanity is a 501(c) public charity that owns and operates private business jets for on-demand flights. Its goal is to "save children's lives, one flight at a time." The Armer Foundation helps families with children battling extreme medical or life-altering conditions when insurance isn't enough.