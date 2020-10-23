APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Apache Junction couple got their debt written off thanks to a nonprofit organization that helps pays off strangers' medical debt. The charity is called RIP Medical Debt, and for every $1 that is donated, it can pay off $100 in medical debt for people in need. It works with hospitals to buy the debts for pennies on the dollar.
David and Nancy Gessell got hit with a $1,300 bill after a series of medical issues.
"We've had a really rotten time," Nancy said. "He had three, three strokes -- totally full-blown strokes. I fell and broke both knees, ended up in the hospital and the rehab center for six weeks. So, we have so many bills from all that."
The Gessells were shocked to get a letter from RIP Medical Debt.
"We went, 'Wow, that's amazing.' We were just so shocked. It was absolutely great," Nancy said.
The couple is encouraging others to donate to RIP Medical Debt and other nonprofits.
"We're a mission-driven nonprofit," explained Allision Sesso, the executive director of RIP Medical Debt. "There are lots of nonprofits out there that are trying to do different things to make the world a better place and to give back, and that's what we are."
Thanks to donations, they've paid off nearly $3 billion in medical debt since 2014.
"I'm not surprised at all that we have so many people interested in making donations to us," Sesso said. "So many people have experienced the insanity of the debt market themselves and the health care system itself and being in debt themselves ...."
She says her organization wants to highlight the impact of medical debt and take the stigma out of needing that money.
"This is not a problem that somebody, you know, overspent, where they went out spending dollars and then they're in debt," Sesso said. "This is something that you got sick, needed health care, you got the health care you needed, and now you're dealing with the consequences of our broken health care system."
People don't apply to get their debt relieved. Instead, they get a surprise letter in the mail. The amount that is written off varies, but it's often around $1,000 or less than $5,000.
"It's not just a broken health care system but a broken economic system," Sesso said. "The fact that most people can't afford or have $1,000 debt over their head is really, really problematic."
Click here to donate to RIP Medical Debt. The organization is hoping to connect with hospitals that can give them access to who owes debt because that's how they find people to help. According to RIP Medical Debt's website, more than 1.8 million families have had their debt forgiven.
