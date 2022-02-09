PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Okra, spinach and rice with chutney: that's what's included in hundreds of meals that go well beyond the basic food groups.

"At that time, if somebody would come to me and say, 'hey, here’s a hot Afghani meal,' I’d be flying, you know?" said Habib Hassan, with Khyber Halal Restaurant and Catering.

On Wednesday, his restaurant was full of Styrofoam containers that will soon become a source of comfort for Afghan refugees. Hassan came to the United States from Afghanistan as a refugee 36 years ago, and with his wife, Fahmia, they now run the restaurant.

Now the family is working with the nonprofit "World Central Kitchen," founded by famed chef José Andrés, to feed Afghan refugees who recently resettled in Arizona. Every day they cook and pack more than 500 hot meals. Once they are packed into boxes, they drive the food to the hotels where refugees are staying across the Valley, from Scottsdale to Chandler.

Fahima's brother and one of the couple's sons help load the vans, and almost everything they serve is a family recipe. Fahima is the head chef and the days are long, starting at around 6:30 in the morning. Hassan says World Central Kitchen is the engine of the operation, and without them, it would be impossible.

"We’ve been doing a lot of this work throughout the country since August," said Tim Kilcoyne, the director of special relief operations. "Since the refugees landed at the Dulles airport in the United States, we were able to provide meals for them as soon as they were getting off the plane."

The organization began this work in Phoenix at the beginning of January. It approached the Hassan's and two other Valley restaurants familiar with the cuisine. Donations pay for the restaurants to make the food and operate.

"It's giving back to the community as well," Kilcoyne said. "The community that everybody is resettling into, but then also it’s providing that familiar food."

Hassan came to Arizona at 17 and, since then, has called it home. "They are super, super happy for being here," he said when talking about the refugees they serve. "But still, they are shocked. They had a life there. And just one day, they had to pack up everything and leave."