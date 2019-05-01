LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - More migrants have been dropped off in the Valley by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
This group wasn't taken to a church, but to a private home in Laveen, near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road.
They call it "The Ranch."
[WATCH: Arizona nonprofit makes migrant shelter in Laveen neighborhood]
The nonprofit group 'Helping With All My Heart Inc.' rented out the 3-acre gated property in Laveen just three weeks ago.
"We decided to come here. It's more comfortable. They can have a nice time," said Martha Perez, whose husband started the nonprofit.
Working with ICE, they take in 50 migrants at a time and give them a temporary place to eat, sleep, and play.
These are families with children, all from Central America, escaping gang violence, and coming to the U.S. to claim asylum.
After they are detained and vetted, these migrants are assigned a court date and released. Typically, ICE has been bringing them to local churches, but some of those churches would get overwhelmed.
Helping With All My Heart believes it's the first group in to rent out space specifically to house migrant families.
"I feel very happy. I can see in every family that I can support, I can help them, I can make them feel comfortable in this beautiful place, in this beautiful country," said Perez.
Not everyone is happy about their new neighbors. Some nearby residents say they weren't given a heads-up about this new shelter moving in.
"One day I was sitting out here like I am now and Homeland Security came over and dropped the people off, didn't tell anybody anything," said one neighbor who didn't want to share his name.
He says he has concerns about how many people are on the property.
"I feel bad for the people. I feel sorry for the kids who are out there. But this is not the place for them," he said.
To them, Perez says, "[Know] we are helping, just we are helping them to go to their place to have a better life like we have."
The nonprofit runs entirely off of donations. They say they're going to need help if they are to continue renting the space.
