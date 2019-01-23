PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With a room full of wrapping paper and cheerful volunteers, Arizona Helping Hands managed to get 2,700 kids in the foster care system Birthday Dream Gifts in 2018.
Complete with presents, cake mix, decorations and a personalized bag, the nonprofit tries to make each birthday one for the books.
Arizona Helping Hands is the largest provider of basic needs of kids in foster care throughout the state of Arizona. The warehouse in their new location in Phoenix is filled with mattresses, clothes and diapers.
And some of the shelves are dedicated to birthday gifts.
Organized by age group and gender preferences, toys, sports equipment, books and gift cards (for the teens) fill up the many shelves.
[RELATED: Arizona Helping Hands celebrates grand opening of 18,000-square-foot space]
“What I have here is a 17-year-old boy,” said volunteer Anne Christensen as she looked at a birthday request in the warehouse. “He likes Legos, remote-controlled cars, magic tricks, things that he can build.”
Christensen sorted through the warehouse to find the perfect gift. She decided to go with a solar boat for the teen. By now, she’s a veteran birthday-gift searcher. She’s been a volunteer for two years.
“It’s fun when somebody puts on their list something that they want and you find exactly what they want out in that warehouse; that’s the best part, knowing that they’re going to love it when they’re going to open it,” she said.
Chelsea Rottnek knows the services of the nonprofit well. She has her hands full with six foster children.
“I think there are people out there that (sic) really care in our state and in our community, thinking of these kids, and going the extra mile,” she said during her third round picking up birthday presents.
When it comes to going the extra mile, volunteers do just that. Each birthday pack is decorated and personalized for each child.
“There are some kids who have never had a birthday gift at all and some younger kids don’t even know when their birthday is,” Christensen said. “They’ve never had a birthday party.”
Dan Shufelt, president and CEO of the organization, takes a lot of pride in seeing his volunteers go the extra mile and make the connection with the families they help.
After all, in 2018 volunteers had served a total of 8,013 hours.
“They see the difference this program makes,” Shufelt said. “They watch those packages go out the front door to those kids and see the smiles on their faces.”
Like many of the other operations of the nonprofit, Arizona Helping Hands relies on donations to fulfill their Birthday Dream Gifts requests. To learn more about how to help or donate, visit their website.
“We want to tell these children that because their circumstances are different, that doesn’t change their personal value,” said Shufelt. “They are valued by the community, they are loved by the community, we want to show them every bit of support that we can.”
