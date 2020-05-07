TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Almost a dozen Salt River wild horses are safely back in their habitat after running on a major highway early Sunday morning. Officials say it happened because fences and gates that were supposed to separate the animals from the roadway had been destroyed.
"People go over 50 miles per hour, so we had to slow down traffic and get the horses from one side to the other," said Salt River Wild Horse Management Group's President Simone Netherlands. Netherlands said 11 horses were seen zigzagging on the bustling Bush Highway near the Pobrecito Recreation Area at the Tonto National Forest. "It was very stressful, very frustrating and it wasn't necessary," said Netherlands.
Netherlands believes the gates and fences that separated the animals from the roadway were destroyed intentionally. "We know people cut them because they were nicely folded back and the cameras at that location were stolen so sadly we believe this was done maliciously," said Netherlands. Every single horse was guided back to their habitat, but Netherlands often thinks about the worst case scenario, a car crash in the fast lane. "It could have been really bad; we're just lucky that horse didn't die and a person didn't die," said Netherlands.
Now, Netherlands and the Tonto National Forest Service are urging people not to touch the life-saving fences. "We just want people to know that this is not a small thing," said Netherlands.