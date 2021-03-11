PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Law enforcement has been under the microscope since the days following George Floyd's death, but what you might not know is the toll it's taking on officers, and the help is now hard to come by due to the pandemic.
"We are under an incredible amount of scrutiny," said Chandler Police Sgt. Tom Lovejoy. "It's difficult when you have that kind of microscope, and the amount of stress that comes with that, it can really take a toll."
That's where Under The Shield comes in.
"We do what's called stress coaching," said founder and CEO of Under The Shield, Susan Simons. But she said she hasn't been able to do the training in mass for officers and their families due to the pandemic.
"And it's not a training you can do on zoom," said Simons, who said the interactive training just doesn't work virtually.
It's hurting the non-profits pockets, but what's even worse, Simons said she's getting more calls from the people we call on for help.
"They are more scrutinized than ever before," said Simons. "It's really creating a lot of issues."
Simons said you can always call her at 855.889.2348 for help. They will always pick up no matter how much time it takes with group training out of the equation.