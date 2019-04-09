SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - James Kragel has struggled with allergies most of his life.
"The last four or five years, they just got impossible," said Kragel.
The allergies are so bad, Kragel has lost his sense of taste and smell.
"It takes the joy out of life because you are just stuffy and find it hard to breathe," said Kragel.
Kragel has tried everything to get some relief.
"I became an addict to Afrin and some of the other sprays you only supposed to use several times and then stop using, but it was the only relief I could get during the day," said Kragel.
Today he is getting radio frequency energy treatment.
"The treatment by VIVAER, it’s a gentle energy that is delivered to the membranes inside the nasal cavity where there are blockages in the front part of the nose. It changes the collagen fibers inside your nose, opening up the nose to improve the quality of airflow which helps with a multitude of nasal problems," said Dr. Franklyn Gergits with the Sinus and Allergy Wellness Center of North Scottsdale.
A first of its kind, the FDA-approved treatment is non-invasive and is done in the doctor’s office. It starts with topical anesthesia put inside the nose.
"We do put a couple of injections of local anesthesia inside the area where the energies are going to be applied. We wait a few minutes to make sure the patient is fully numb," said Dr. Gergits.
The treatment takes about five to 10 minutes.
"It's 18 seconds of the low-temperature radiofrequency followed by 12 seconds of cooling," said Dr. Gergits.
Total time in the office is 30 minutes with no downtime or medications to take after patients can go right back to work.
"I can already feel more air passage. (takes in a deep breath) It feels clear, cleaner like I just blew my nose. That’s amazing that I can feel it right away,” said Kragel.
"By making those small little changes in the nose to critical areas can help those patients even with allergies get better airflow," said Dr. Gergits.
Most health insurance only covers a portion of the treatment. For those who have gotten the treatment, they feel relief for up to three years.
"Better breathing gives me better sleep gives me better health,” said Kragel.
For more information on the treatment visit sinusandallergywellnesscenter.com
