FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Here in Arizona, the countdown is on for Snowbowl, a Flagstaff ski resort set to launch on Nov. 22. Despite the mountain not seeing any snow so far this year, winter is in the air with its opening coming up.
Snowbowl General Manager Rob Linde is eager to show off all the work put into the opening.
"We are so excited here at Snowbowl. We've been making snow for a couple of weeks," said Linde.
And temperatures have been just right for it.
"If you think back to third-grade science class, 32 [degrees] is the freezing point. So, our good cold temps at night have been allowing us to make the world’s best snow," said Linde.
Snowbowl has about 35 snowmaking machines at various locations on the mountain. Each has a weather station that regulates how much snow is made for that area.
Unfortunately, this year Mother Nature isn't helping with snow production like in 2018. Back-to-back snowstorms dropped several inches of snow in October. That trend continued for several months. And who can forget Snowmegedon last February?
"We had our longest operating season ever. We started before Thanksgiving and went all the way through mid-May. We had 300 inches of snow," said Linde.
Compare 2018 to winter 2017, one of the driest winters on record for the area, Snowbowl only had 100 inches of snow.
"We like to have 24 inches of snow under the feet," said Linde.
But a very dry and warm weather pattern means snow machines are working overtime until Mother Nature decides to lend a helping hand.
"We are just hoping for the best," Linde said.