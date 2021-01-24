JOSEPH CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - No one was seriously hurt when a train derailed near Holbrook, Arizona. The Navajo County Sheriff's Office says the train went off the rails that lay south of Interstate 40, near Joseph City, on Sunday morning.
One of our Arizona's Family viewers sent us photos of the derailment they took from the roadway. It appeared from the pictures that a dozen or more freight cars had gone off the tracks and had toppled on their sides.
The train was operated by The Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway Company, one of the largest freight railroad networks in the country.
Arizona's Family has reached out to BNSF for additional information about the incident and will provide updates as we get them.