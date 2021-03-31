PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department is reminding people of temporary restrictions in place this Easter weekend at all city parks.

While all city parks and amenities will be open Saturday and Sunday, restrictions will be in place to limit possible large group gatherings.

According to city officials, parking lots will be closed, although people with accessibility parking placards will be allowed access. Parks with multiple parking lots will have one designated for those needing accessibility. Grilling will also be banned, including grilling in the city's desert parks and preserve land.

Additionally, the parking lot near Hole in the Rock in Papago Park will be closed. However, Hole in the Rock, trails, and other Papago Park amenities will be open. Parking at all other city trailheads will not be affected.

Dog owners will also be affected. While dog parks will be open this weekend, their parking lots will be closed.

Typically, the Easter holiday weekend is one of the busiest two days for gatherings at Phoenix parks. The city says they are still trying to curb the number of people gathering in large groups amid the pandemic.

If you do plan to visit a Phoenix park this weekend, Parks and Rec officials recommend the following guidelines:

Do not use public recreational amenities if you're experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 or are sick

Wearing a mask or face covering is recommended

Bring your own wipes and hand sanitizer

Keep a safe distance of six feet or more from others

For more information on outdoor recreational options at Phoenix parks, click here.