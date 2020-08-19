AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person was hurt after an officer-involved shooting in Ahwatukee on Wednesday.
It happened on 48th Street near Knox Road, which is just north of Ray Road. It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Police said no officers were hurt. The injured person was taken to the hospital, but it's unclear how badly they were hurt. An investigation is underway.
Braille Banbury, who lives in the complex, heard a loud noise but didn't think anything of it.
"When there's a moving truck and there are the ramps that pull out, and you're taking the dolly down and you're moving all the boxes, it sounded like one of those slammed on the ground," she said.
She then saw a bunch of police officers and vans pull up.
"It's a pretty safe area to live in so I'm pretty surprised that something like this happened tonight," said Banbury.
This is the 33rd officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County in 2020 and the 47th overall in the state.