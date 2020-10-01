PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police are responding to an officer-involved shooting in a Phoenix neighborhood. No officers were hurt.

It happened on Thursday around 10 p.m. in a neighborhood near Seventh Street and Baseline Road.

As our AZFamily chopper flew over the scene, it appeared that multiple law enforcement units were surrounding a cul-de-sac.

Phoenix police say one person was transported to the hospital. The extent of injuries is not yet known.

