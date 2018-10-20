Say goodbye to horse-drawn carriage rides in Old Town Scottsdale. (At least for now.)
The City of Scottsdale says it is not extending the contract for horse-drawn carriage services, and the agreement comes to an end on Dec. 31.
The rides are run by Scottsdale Horse and Carriage, the last full service horse-drawn stagecoach and carriage company.
The city has asked Scottsdale Horse and Carriage to vacate a city-owned stable at Brown Avenue and Second Street
The company is in the process of petitioning the City to rescind the decision to terminate the stagecoach made by the Scottsdale Department of Tourism.
Carter Unger, who is head of West World and all the major horse shows, The Arabian Horse Show, Quarter Horse Show and the Rodeo, has gathered the horse community in Scottsdale to support Scottsdale and the last Stagecoach in Old Town.
West World stepped up and sponsored free stagecoach rides on Saturday afternoon.
In fact, free rides will be offered every Saturday now through December.
The company's website states:
"We are happy to announce our Free Stagecoach Rides are back on Saturday's from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. beginning October 20 through December!! We are currently staging free rides at Main Street and Brown Ave, and then at the Parada Del Sol Rodeo Museum as it opens."
The company is hoping to rally public support to urge the Scottsdale Department of Tourism to keep this tradition alive, and keep keep Scottsdale "The West's Most-Western Town."
Scottsdale Horse & Carriage Location
Old Town Scottsdale
Main Street and Brown
Physical carriage stand location across from Sabas Boots
7254 E Main Street
Scottsdale Arizona 85251
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.