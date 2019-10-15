DOUGLAS, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Clear bags instead of backpacks? A decision by a southern Arizona school district is rubbing many parents and students the wrong way.
The Douglas Unified School District has decided to implement a "clear bag policy" for students at Douglas High School. That means kids would no longer be allowed to carry backpacks on the high school campus.
The district voted five to zero on Monday, Oct. 14, to implement the policy, which will take effect Monday, Oct. 21.
The policy says only clear totes not exceeding 12 X 6 X 12, one gallon storage bags, and small clutch bags and wallets no larger than 4.5 X 6.5 will be allowed.
According to the district website, the school will be prohibiting ALL backpacks, including clear backpacks, fanny packs, mesh bags, and tinted plastic bags.
The policy is similar to the one implemented by the Arizona Cardinals for games at State Farm Stadium, and by ASU for games at Sun Devil Stadium.
Last Wednesday, Douglas High School was placed on lockdown after reports of a possible gun on campus. No weapon was found.
Hundreds of people reacted to the announcement about the new policy on the district's Facebook page.
The feedback overwhelmingly negative, with people describing the idea as "unbelievable, absurd, ridiculous and ineffective."
Comments included:
"This is a TERRIBLE IDEA. There are way more solutions to this than making us use Ziploc bags."
"All it will be is a huge inconvenience to all the students. There is so many solutions that would be more effective."
"School has just begun and every parent has already purchased backpacks for their children."
"What upsets me most about this policy that it wasn’t even thought of by the school personally. They literally stole the policy from the Arizona Cardinals. Those bags are meant for snacks not learning materials."
But a handful of people did not seem to object.
Those comments included:
"What's the big deal folks!?! When I was in high school we didn't have any backpacks. We carried our books home everyday and only carried the ones to school that were needed for a particular class."
"This is way better then metal detectors, as parents we have to adjust to our children's safety."
"Remember in my high school years, we carried our books and had lockers. Why not bring back lockers?"
Douglas is located in far southern Arizona near the Mexico border.