MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is figuring out what led up to a deputy-involved shooting in Mesa on Monday evening.
It happened near Crismon Road and Main Street.
No deputies were hurt, MCSO said.
The agency didn't say what the condition of the suspect was.
Deputies are asking people to avoid the area.
This is the 19th shooting involving law enforcement in Maricopa County in 2019.
Mesa is the embarrassment of the East Valley, it fits in better with the filth in the West Valley. EAST VALLEY: Care Free, Cave Creek, Fountain Hills, Scottsdale, Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert, Queen Creek. Just cut Mesa out and send it over to the West Valley where it belongs.
