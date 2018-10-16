PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It is the hottest race in the country and the heat is being felt right here in Arizona. Republican Representative Martha McSally and Democratic Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema are competing to become Arizona’s first female Senator.
[VIDEO: McSally and Sinema go head to head in debate]
“We have the opportunity to elect our first female senator and we want to make sure voters know what their options are and then we can reflect on that historic moment later on,” says Congresswoman McSally.
“I don't spend much time thinking whether I'm going to be the first of this or that. I really am spending my time 100% focused on making sure I'm serving Arizonans,” according to Congresswoman Sinema.
Although neither one of the candidates wanted to discuss the historic factor, it’s hard to avoid gender. After all this is the year of the “Me Too” movement when women are fighting hard to have a voice.
“Right now, in our country and across the world women are facing difficult times in terms of remembering sexual assault and sexual harassment and I believe all incidences are always wrong. and individuals who act in that behavior do not deserve our public trust” according to Sinema.
According to McSally, “As someone who broke barriers in the military and fighting for girls and women and someone who's a survivor myself, I think it's really important that women do have a voice and women are able to speak up and have a place to be everything they want to be and they're not held back or held down and so that has been the calling of my life.”
However, that’s where the similarities end. Representative McSally is running on a republican platform of “We believe in a limited federal government, a strong defense, secure borders, enforcing our laws, lower taxes, this is the culture of our state and it's a unifying culture.”
[RELATED: McSally accuses Sinema of backing 'treason' in Senate debate]
But Congresswoman Sinema is trying to turn the seat “blue,” something that hasn’t been done in Arizona in three decades saying “Our campaign is focused, laser focused on the issues that matter to Arizonans, like healthcare access, education, taking care of our veterans, insuring Arizonans have good jobs. That's the work our campaign is going to talk about.”
Regardless of what the candidates are saying in public, the hair has been pulled back and blows are being thrown in attack ad after attack ad.
“So please I'd ask people to look at our records. Don't listen to the lies that are being conveyed to me as a veteran and look what we've done with our lives and look what we've done with our time in office and make a good choice” says McSally.
However, Sinema blamed her opponent for the mudslinging, “I’m incredibly disappointed. Martha has chosen to run a very negative campaign based on lies and proven lies, attacks and smear. Frankly I think Arizonans deserve better and I think they're demanding better.”
[RELATED: Read about the top races, propositions in AZFamily Voter Guide]
No matter who you chose, history will be made. Voters now must decide between two tough, fierce females
“I want folks to think to themselves whether they vote for me or not, I can call Kyrsten and she'll help me, she understands me. that's my goal,” according to Sinema.
“I think it's really important we're serving those who we're elected to represent. Women can sometimes feel like they don’t have a strong voice when they're underrepresented. I’ve found a path to be a leader in those types of environments” says McSally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.