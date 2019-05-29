PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Grab your bait, tackle, rods and reels. Arizona's "Free Fishing Day" is taking place this Saturday, June 1.
Anglers can fish Arizona waters for free on that day, and no fishing license is required for fishing in any public waters in our state.
Free Fishing Day is part of National Fishing and Boating Week, which runs June 1-9.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) wants to remind folks that bag limits and other fishing regulations are in full effect and must be observed during Free Fishing Day.
Kids younger than 10 can fish for free all year long in Arizona, so this special fishing license exemption day means that the older kids and parents get a free pass for the day.
[VIDEO: Top fishing spots across Phoenix-metro area]
AZGFD will also sponsor some free fishing day clinics and events to give people the opportunity to get the chance to try fishing.
Loaner fishing rods, bait and instruction are provided for free at most of these venues.
[RELATED: Best winter fishing holes in Arizona]
Times and locations of the scheduled events are:
Saturday, June 1
- Lake Pleasant, 7 to10 a.m., Lake Pleasant Access Rd., Peoria. See more information, including directions. A $7 parking fee will remain in place.
- Goldwater Lake, Prescott, 8 a.m. to noon
- Dead Horse Ranch State Park, 8 a.m. to noon Channel catfish will have been stocked just prior to the event. Entrance fees to the state park will be waived for participating fishermen (check in at the front gate).
- Kaibab Lake, Williams, 9 a.m. to noon. Meet near group ramada.
- Lees Ferry. 9 a.m. to noon. Meet at the boat launch. Please be mindful of special regulations in this area: the limit is 2 rainbow trout per day; artificial fly and lure only; barbless hooks only. See pg. 19 of online Fishing Regulations for more details.
Saturday, June 8
(NOT Free Fishing Day)
- Parker Canyon Lake, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For those who need a license, they can be purchased online, 24/7.
A general fishing license costs $37 for residents and $55 for non-residents. It also costs $24 for a "community license," which allows people to fish at urban ponds and lakes around the Valley.
Combination hunt and fish licenses are $57 and youth combo hunt and fish licenses are $5.
All licenses are good for 365 days from the date of purchase and funds go toward wildlife conservation.
(1) comment
No license required! Arizona Free entry from Mexico day. (No really)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.