MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- No injuries were reported after a large fire at an auto repair shop in Mesa Tuesday morning.
According to Mesa Fire and Medical, crews responded to a commercial fire in an auto repair shop at about 7:30 a.m.
When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire from a garage bay. They were able to contain the fire to the garage and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
2nd Alarm fire at an auto repair shop near Gilbert Rd/MainSt. Fire is under control. Appears to have initially started in the interior of blgd w/ spread to attic. Video features a shot frm our CommandVan. AutomaticAid assistance from @GilbertFireDept @ChandlerFire @MesaPD pic.twitter.com/1HtSu3CWW4— Mesa (Arizona) Fire & Medical Dept (@MesaFireDept) October 16, 2018
