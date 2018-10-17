Firefighters battled a second-alarm fire at a Mesa auto shop Tuesday morning. (Source: Melvin Megargel)

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- No injuries were reported after a large fire at an auto repair shop in Mesa Tuesday morning. 

According to Mesa Fire and Medical, crews responded to a commercial fire in an auto repair shop at about 7:30 a.m. 

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire from a garage bay. They were able to contain the fire to the garage and no injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.