PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An empty room is one of the constant painful reminders for Dawn Peabody, whose daughter died in 2008 after being left in a hot car by a family member.
"Every time I hear it, my heart just drops to my stomach. This is going to destroy their family," said Peabody.
Since her daughter's death, Peabody has made it her focus to educate others and push awareness about the dangers of hot car related incidents.
"These are the worst or right up there with one of the worst calls that a firefighter can go on," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade.
First responders see the devastation first hand of these calls.
"So think about how hot it is outside now, you got basically an oven. So you got a car that's retaining all the heat, there's no circulating air, so it's a devastating way for a child to die," said Capt. McDade.
In May, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, as well as other agencies, launched the "Don't Leave Me Behind" campaign to bring further awareness to a situation they say is preventable.
The campaign recently ended with tremendous success. Officials announced that no child in Maricopa County died from being left in hot cars this summer.
"It's amazing to us it's so encouraging that we had zero deaths for the hot summer that we just had. We're glad to see that messaging is getting out there," said Capt. McDade.
For first responders, the success of this campaign is promising and a message they say they'll keep driving home.
"We're gonna put the pedal to the metal. We're gonna continue with this messaging 'cause we can't be complacent. We have to make sure we hammer it down. This is a good start. We want to keep that. Now, let's go for consecutive summers with zero, that's the goal," said McDade.
This summer a new law also went into effect which allowed citizens to break a car window, after calling 911 if they saw an animal or child let in a locked, hot car.
