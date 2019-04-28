Survey officials say the Duncan and Safford areas experienced a sequence of shallow quakes at 10:01 a.m. Saturday.
According to data from the University of Arizona, hundreds of earthquakes occur each year in the state, but most go unfelt.
Survey officials say the majority of Arizona’s earthquake activity occur in the northern part of the state although there are areas such the southeastern (Safford, Duncan, Tucson), southwestern (Yuma) and central mountain region (Prescott, Mayer, Holbrook).
They also say there’s about 100 faults known to be active within Arizona’s borders.
(1) comment
holy frack
