PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said Friday that workers who were seen on camera dragging and shoving immigrant children at a Southwest Key shelter will not face charges.
County Attorney Bill Montgomery said that there is insufficient evidence to prosecute the three cases related to the shelter.
The September incidents were investigated by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. Videos later began circulating that showed staffers the Arizona Southwest Key shelter near Phoenix appearing to push, pull and drag migrant children.
[RELATED: Video appears to show Arizona Southwest Key staffers drag, push and pull migrant children]
On Friday, The County Attorney's Office issued the following statement:
“The video evidence in this case supported a full investigation of all the surrounding circumstances,” said County Attorney Bill Montgomery.
“After thoroughly reviewing and carefully assessing the context within which these events took place, along with additional evidence developed by the investigation, we have determined there is no reasonable likelihood of proving beyond a reasonable doubt the required elements of a felony offense.”
Also on Friday, Geraldo Rivera, the vice-president of Immigrant Children’s Services released the following statement:
The Maricopa County Attorney’s office has finished their review of the treatment of three minors at our Youngtown shelter last September. After a full investigation, it was determined there was “no evidence of an intent to injure children” and “the children did not share any feelings of having been ill-treated.” There was also no evidence to prove “the physical health and emotional well-being of the children had been placed in danger.”
Today’s news is an important step forward as we resume our work in Arizona. We will continue to self-report any potentially improper behavior in our shelters so it can be reviewed by the proper officials. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made together in the last few months. Thanks for your dedication and commitment to compassionately care for the children we serve."
Southwest Key has been under scrutiny since the videos surfaced.
The company was eventually forced to shut down two facilities, including the one where the incident in question happened.
Southwest Key's founder and CEO Juan Sanchez resigned earlier this month.
[RELATED: Southwest Key CEO resigns, citing 'unfair criticism of our people']
In a statement at the time, Sanchez said Southwest Key "would benefit from a fresh perspective and new leadership."
They should "push, pull and drag" the kids and their parents back to the border and chuck them over the fence. #notourproblem
