PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel announced that she would not be pursuing criminal charges against the police officer who shot and killed Ryan Whitaker in Ahwatukee in May 2020.

Rather than hosting a news conference, Adel made the announcement via news release as she continues to recover from brain surgery on Election Day.

“I wanted to inform the community of my decision as I know many in the community and, certainly Mr. Whitaker’s family and Officer Cooke and his family, have anxiously waited for it,” she said. “I apologize that I was not able to announce this decision earlier.”

The night of May 21, 2020, Officers John Ferragamo and Jeff Cooke responded to a report of possible domestic violence at Whitaker’s Ahwatukee home. Police said Whitaker, 40, was armed when he answered the door. Both Ferragamo and Cooke had body-worn cameras. Video from both cameras released by the Phoenix Police Department less than a month later showed the shooting.

The entire incident was over in seconds.

Cooke fired three rounds. Whitaker appeared to be starting to kneel and putting his hands up when the officer fired. Whitaker was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Shortly after the body-cam video was made public, Whitaker's family demanded accountability on the part of the Phoenix Police Department said they wanted to see Cooke arrested and charged with murder.

Adel said the videos from the body-cams were "reviewed side by side and frame by frame" by investigators, including an outside expert brought in by the Phoenix Police Department.

"When reviewing body worn camera evidence it is always important to realize that while the evidence is extremely useful in determining what happened, due to the placement of the camera on the officer, how the camera works, and how recorded data is compressed, these systems cannot provide us with the actual experience of the officer living the event," she said in a statement explaining how she came to her decision. "I note all of this because I want to be clear that this case was closely analyzed and studied."

She went on to say that while the video shows Whitaker moving to put down his gun, it does not provide insight into what "Officer Cooke reasonably perceived and believed was occurring in the moment he made the decision to fire his weapon."

Adel said, as she has before, that she has to determine both if there was a crime and whether a jury might convict if the case goes to trial.

“Based on the facts and evidence, Officer Cooke was responding to what he was told was an active domestic violence call inside a home,” Adel said in her statement. “Officer Cooke made a decision based on the information he had – he could do no more. Based on what he knew, I cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that his decision to use deadly physical force was an unreasonable one.”

In December, the Phoenix City Council unanimously agreed to a $3 million settlement for Whitaker's family.

Phoenix approves $3 million settlement to family of man shot and killed by police The City of Phoenix city council unanimously passed a settlement connected to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Ahwatukee.

Adel's decision in the Whitaker cases mirrors her findings in the shooting deaths of Dion Johnson and 14-year-old Antonio Arce.

Reaction from law enforcement

The Phoenix Police Department said it "will now move forward in finalizing the administrative investigation." Sgt. Ann Justus said Cooke is still with the Department but "in a non-enforcement position."

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, which represents most of the Department's rank-and-file, applauded Adel's decision.

"Each day, our men and women in uniform encounter dangerous situations, many resulting in split-second decisions," Michael "Britt" London, the president of the organization, said in a statement emailed to Arizona's Family. "In circumstances where a deadly weapon is involved, our officers try to deescalate the situation but must also defend themselves and protect others at risk."

"Any time there is an officer-involved shooting, after an in-depth criminal investigation, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office makes a charging decision based on the facts," he continued. "We recognize these decisions are not easy, any loss of life is a tragedy, but we agree with the decision by the Maricopa County Attorney to not seek criminal charges against the officer in this case."