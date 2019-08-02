PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Officials at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) say the Phoenix police have concluded their investigation into an incident where a German shepherd was locked in a crate and left outside under Friday afternoon's scorching sun.
The dog later had to be euthanized. There will be no charges filed, said MCACC officials. Arizona's Family reached out to Phoenix police officials for comment, but have yet to get any updates.
[WATCH: Dog left outside in crate in Phoenix dies from heatstroke; his temp was 109.5]
A bystander told officials that they discovered the purebred, male dog in a cage on a sidewalk near 32nd Street and Broadway Road in Phoenix at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
The crate was sitting out in the hot sun while temperatures outside soared to 110 degrees.
"The dog had a temperature of about 109 degrees. To give you an idea of how high that is, a normal dog's temperature is somewhere between 101-102, so this dog had very serious signs of heat distress," said Jose Santiago, the spokesperson for MCACC.
The bystander brought the dog, who was probably around 4 or 5 years old, to the Maricopa County shelter.
When the animal arrived, he had a temperature of 109.5.
The shelter's medical staff did everything they could to save him but it was too late, and the dog had to be put down.
"We're in the business of making sure that the animals are healthy and are adoptable. It's hard on the staff who takes in the animals because they're dealing with animals that are in obvious signs of trauma, it's hard on the veterinary team that has to deal with trying to make those decisions if it is indeed life or death for an animal," Santiago said.
MCACC officials believe the dog had been seen by a veterinarian sometime on Friday. A light blue "vet wrap" was on the dog's left front paw, and its back right paw had been shaved for a blood pressure reading.
(13) comments
No charges ?! Will someone please explain this?
why no charges? is it OK to do this to an animal?
This makes me angry. Very very ANGRY...........
Looks like the crate to the poor pup I see at my complex... but the pup is a pitty not a gs, still shouldn’t be outside all day
So do something! Call Animal Control. Call the Humane Society.
Lenapenguin 119 - Report them! Please don't wait until it's too late. I here I will make it easier for you - the Pounds number is 602-506-7387. They were very helpful when my neighbor had puppies in his backyard with no shade and an overturned water dish. DO IT!!
Hdgvthrgjdcvfffb, It was the same person(s) that will be leaving people locked in a cage on the sidewalk. [ban]
On the sidewalk!! What!! Look at cameras in the area!!
Cameras in south Phoenix? There’s no money or logic for that.
Just a PSA for people. Please don't get a pet because they are cute and you feel lonesome in life. They actually require more attention than humans do. They aren't able to tell you that their paws are burning and boiling to blisters on the hot pavement as you walk them and feel good about yourself. Go to therapy and leave the animals alone.
f you a-hhole
***********i DO HOPE THEY FIND THE SORRY MOTHER THAT LEFT THIS POOR DOG TO DIE. WHAT A SORRY A$$ HUMAN,IF I COULD I WOULD BURN THE POS ALIVE AN LAUGH WHILE HE BURNS, AN BELIEVE ME I WOULD LAUGH. THEY NEED TO PUNISH THESE ANIMAL ABUSER'S SEVERELY. NO NEED TO EVEN KEEP THEM ALIVE . THEY ARE SCUM
Great job! You are a wonderful human being and I'm sure you have several
children. I award you with the parent of the month . Hopefully one day you will die just as painful a death as that poor innocent dog did. May you be charged with a crime and live a horrible life a$$hole
