PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office released more details about what happened when a Phoenix father allegedly took his young daughter without permission from the child’s mother.
Tyler Garbett is being held without bail on suspicion of custodial interference. This goes back to the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 11.
According to MCSO, the mother of 15-month-old Aurora Pertrin told deputies that Garbett, the little girl’s father, had driven away in her car with their daughter. Aurora’s mom said she had been a Garbett’s home and agreed to give him and his brother a ride. She was behind the wheel at first but allowed Garbett to drive when he asked. Aurora’s mom told deputies that she got out of the car at Garbett’s request to check his mailbox. MCSO said that’s when he drove away with Aurora. His brother was in the backseat with her.
MCSO contacted the Department of Child Safety and requested that DPS issue an Amber Alert for Aurora. DPS manages Arizona’s Amber Alert System; all such alerts come from them. “MCSO was advised that the circumstances of the custodial interference did not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert,” the agency explained in a news release.
Late Friday morning, less than 24 hours after Garbett allegedly took Aurora, the Phoenix Police Department took a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a car with the same description of the one belonging to Aurora’s mom. When officers arrived on the scene, Garbett had Aurora in his arms and tried to run, according to MCSO. Police detained him and his brother.
Aurora was not hurt. Early reports put her age at 18 months and then 2 years, but MCSO confirmed Saturday that she is 15 months old.
MCSO said Garbett’s brother was released while Garbett was booked on suspicion of custodial interference, which is a felony.
Why no Amber Alert?
According to DPS, there are five criteria for issuing an Amber Alert, and all of them must be met to activate the system.
- A child younger than 18 has been abducted.
- The child has not run away and "a custody dispute is not the sole reason for requesting activation."
- The child is in imminent danger of injury or death.
- There is enough information about the situation and everyone involved that an Amber Alert would help find the child.
- Information released to the public "would facilitate the safe recovery of the child and/or apprehension of the suspect."