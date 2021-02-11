MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A young Queen Creek man who was already awaiting trial on another matter faces a dozen new charges after allegedly causing a lockdown at two high schools in Mesa. Police arrested Elijah Colby Pratt, 18, earlier this week on suspicion of having a gun on school property, drug-related charges, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
According to public court documents, it started Tuesday afternoon with a report of a person with a gun at Skyline High School at on Crismon Road just north of Southern Avenue. “Nearly 20 officers were dispatched to the scene, causing Skyline and Superstition High School to be placed on lockdown,” the arresting officer wrote in their probable cause statement.
Police said two student witnesses told them the suspect was walking with a teen girl and “was acting erratically.” The witnesses also said he moved a handgun from his waistband to an inside pocket of his jacket but did not threaten them in any way. The arresting officer said surveillance video backed up the witnesses’ story.
A few hours after the incident at Skyline, police were called to an apartment complex near Superstition High School, which is around the corner from Skyline, to handle a report of an armed man making threats. Officers detained Platt and determined that he was the one who had been at the school. Court documents point out that Platt is not a Skyline student and “has no business being on campus during school hours.”
When officers searched Platt, they found a loaded handgun, as well as 15 blue M30 pills, later determined to be oxycodone, and burned foil and a burned straw, according to court documents. Police said a witness struggled briefly with Platt before a bystander disarmed him. That witness told police he saw smoke coming from where Platt and the teen girl were and believed they might be doing something illegal. The girl “had to be taken to the hospital after smoking pills that were provided to her by the defendant,” the arresting officer said in the probable cause statement.
Police said Platt admitted that the pills were his and that he smokes them but denied owning the gun. According to court document, he said he had found the gun in a bush earlier in the day and “was too worried to notify police that he had found it.”
While policed noted on Platt’s court documents that he was on pretrial release for felony charges, no information about those charges was immediately available. Because he was on felony release, he was not eligible for bail in connection with the misdemeanor and felony charges stemming from Tuesday’s incidents.