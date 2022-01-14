PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was wanted for shooting a New Mexico police officer is now in custody in Phoenix, police said. Investigators said they got an anonymous tip that Elias Buck, 22, was at the QuikTrip at 27th and Northern avenues just after midnight on Friday. When officers got there, they said Buck ran off but they quickly tackled him and arrested him after a short struggle.
Police said Buck escaped from a Colorado jail on Dec. 27 and then shot a Farmington, New Mexico police officer on Jan. 7 during a DUI stop. The victim was hit in the arm and should survive. The U.S. Marshals Service led a multi-state manhunt to find him.
Buck was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on several fugitive of justice warrants. It's unclear when he'll be extradited back to New Mexico.