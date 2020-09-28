PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Transportation Security Administration found nine guns in nine days at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The guns were found in carry-on luggage between Sept. 18 and Sept. 26. Seven of the guns were loaded when they were found and all of them were either 9mm or .380 type guns.

TSA will review the circumstances behind each incident to determine a civil penalty. In additional, travelers found with guns will have their Trusted Traveler status and TSA precheck benefits revoked.

Firearms can be transported on commercial airport if they are unloaded and packed in a locked, hard-side case in checked luggage.

In total, 83 guns have been found at Sky Harbor in 2020.