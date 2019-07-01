GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Nike is hoping to bring hundreds of jobs to the west Valley with a new manufacturing facility.
According to Goodyear City records, Nike will buy a building and invest at least $184.5 million in Phase I of the facility.
The manufacturing facility will be open in 2020, and during the first three years after that, there will be at least 505 full-time jobs, the City paperwork says.
It's unclear where in the city it will be.
Nike said in the city paperwork that during the first five years of operation, the facility will have a $485.4 million economic impact for Goodyear.
The Goodyear City Council will hear resolution supporting the move on Monday night.
