MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Mesa will be hosting Nickelodeon’s "Double Dare Live" show, and it's sure to bring plenty of challenges and opportunity for a mess.
Self-proclaimed as the “messiest game show on the road,” the "Double Dare Live" show will be coming to the Mesa Arts Center on Oct. 19 for two performances.
Inspired by the television game show, "Double Dare," "Double Dare Live" features two teams of audience members that will compete to win prizes.
Some of the challenges will include trivia questions, other physical obstacles and a lot of mess.
Marc Summers, the original host of the show, will be commentating and hosting with actress and digital creator Liza Koshy.
The return of the "Double Dare" series premiered in 2018 on Nickelodeon. It originally premiered in 1986 and ran until 1993, making a few revivals since.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday and are available through the Mesa Arts Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.