SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale native and National Hockey League star Auston Matthews is expected to appear in court Wednesday on a disorderly conduct charge that stems from an incident that happened nearly five months ago.
According to police documents, the 22-year-old was with his friends at his condo complex near Scottsdale and Camelback roads when they tried to open a security guard's car door around 2 a.m. on May 26.
It was locked, so she jumped out of the car and confronted them. They said they "wanted to see what she would do and they believed it would be funny to see how she would respond," police paperwork said.
The security guard said she was very on edge and told Matthews and his friends she was a woman and a military veteran with severe PTSD, police said. She added it wasn't funny.
She said Matthews still said he thought it was funny. While his friends were talking to her, Matthews started to walk away. That's when he pulled down his pants, bent over and grabbed his butt cheeks, police said. He still had his boxers on, and the guard said she didn't see his butt, police said.
The security guard said the group appeared to be intoxicated, police said.
They left, but the security guard was disturbed by what happened and told officers she wanted to press charges against Matthews.
The charge was filed in July and Matthews has a court date scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Matthews grew up in Scottsdale and developed an interest in hockey after watching the Arizona Coyotes play.
He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NHL draft, becoming the seventh American selected at No. 1.