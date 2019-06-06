Texas A&M linebacker Tyrel Dodson (25) before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in College Station, Texas.
NFL rookie arrested in Scottsdale after alleged domestic violence incident
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – An NFL rookie is facing charges of assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct in connection with a domestic violence altercation with his girlfriend in Scottsdale.
The charges against Tyrel Dodson, who signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent, are misdemeanors.
[LISTEN: 911 CALL: The girlfriend of NFL rookie calls police after fight in Scottsdale]
According to the police report, the incident happened on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the woman’s apartment.
Police say the alleged victim told police that Dodson had come over to her apartment while she was getting ready for work. She said the 20-year-old was drunk and vomited on her carpet. That sparked an argument that turned physical, according to the police report.
She told police that he grabbed her and shoved her against a wall.
“She said that she got scared and slapped him open handed (sic) on his face,” reads the police report. “Tyrel then slapped her open handed (sic) with his right hand on the left side of her face.”
The woman said she left the apartment while Dodson was apologizing for hitting for her. She told police the fight continued when she went back inside. At one point, he shoved her to the floor, she said.
Police said the alleged victim claimed that Dodson took about $500 from her purse and several thousand dollars from her safe.
When officers contacted Dodson by phone, he said the argument was verbal, not physical. According to the police report, he said the woman “had gotten upset with him because she found something she didn’t like on his phone.”
Police later arrested him without incident outside a Scottsdale club. He was booked and then released on his own recognizance Sunday morning.
Dodson was a linebacker at Texas A&M. He left school early to enter the 2019 NFL Draft.
Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Yegods, him ugly beast and making 30 million year as a sports player ! [scared]
Your man threw up on your carpet and slapped you around a bit dbreath? That's uncalled for. You okay?
