PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of college football players is preparing for the NFL combine through an intensive training program in the Valley.
“I’m just enjoying every minute of it,” said A.T. Hall, an offensive lineman who played at Stanford and attended Brophy High School.
The combine training program has been running since the beginning of the year at the Fischer Institute, located in southeast Phoenix.
Hall says it’s been good getting in shape back on his home turf.
“This is where it started for me,” Hall said. “So I had to come back, be around friends and family.”
It’s a family that’s no stranger to the gridiron. Hall’s father, Travis Hall, played for the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers.
The younger Hall say he’s eager to see if he can stack up against his dad, and is looking forward to the chance to show NFL scouts his potential at the NFL Combine in Nashville.
“You’re just trying to leave nothing on the table,” Hall said. “You’re just trying to show what you have, how fast and explosive you can be.”
That’s why Hall and others at the training camp are making sure they’re at their best for the combine.
“You know, it’s the biggest job interview of their life,” said Brett Fischer, who founded the Fischer Institute.
The athletes have been training six days a week since the combine training program started.
“Getting them stronger, faster, learning technique, using video, helping them interview,” Fischer said.
And for Hall, it’s all about the journey.
“Chasing a dream is something I hope lots of people get the chance to do,” Hall said. “I’m in the midst of it, and it’s pretty awesome.”
