TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe police honored an NFL football player and a Phoenix father for stopping an attempted sexual assault in Kiwanis Park on Saturday.

"These individuals took action. They didn't run away. And they really assisted our victim. It was truly amazing," said Tempe Police Chief Jeff Glover.

Tempe police say a 71-year-old woman was taking her daily walk when a man, now identified as 30-year-old Kevin Caballero, grabbed her from behind.

"This was a horrific incident," Glover said.

According to police, Caballero shoved the woman to the ground and tried to take off her pants. He allegedly said he was going to have sex with her.

But as the woman fought back, two men heard her screams.

"It was a crazy experience. It was something that I never dreamed I would see," said Justin Herron, who is an offensive tackle for the New England Patriots.

Herron is training in the Valley during the offseason and was taking a walk in the park at the time.

"It was terrifying to witness, said Murry Rogers, who was there for his kid's birthday party.

According to police, the attack happened around 11 AM.

"Could not believe based on how many people were at the park and the time of day that what I was seeing was actually happening," Rogers said.

Both men rushed over.

"Yell -- tell him get off of her," Herron said. "And then yanked him off, and then I told him to sit down."

Once they'd separated the victim from her attacker, they then called the cops.

On Wednesday, Tempe PD presented both men with a challenge coin for their efforts. Officials say that while the victim suffered significant emotional trauma, she's physically doing OK.