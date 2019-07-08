AVONDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has released a nearly 3,000-page report on a 2018 line-of-duty death. Trooper Tyler Edenhofer was killed July 25, 2018, after a suspect grabbed his training officer’s gun.
After 10 p.m. that night, 911 calls began coming in about a man throwing rocks at cars on eastbound I-10, near Dysart Road. Edenhofer arrived with Trooper Sean Rodecap to back up Trooper Dalin Dorris. The three ended up on the ground in a struggle with suspect Isaac King.
[WATCH: New reports describe murder of DPS trooper shot by suspect in Avondale]
“He was still fighting with us, and then all of a sudden I just heard a pop,” Rodecap told investigators, according to an interview transcript. “I thought somebody tased him.”
Rodecap went on to tell investigators, “I realized it all started processing. Oh, my God! That’s not a taser. That’s a gun.”
[RELATED: Hundreds gather for vigil honoring fallen trooper Tyler Edenhofer]
Rodecap described reaching for his holster but “there was nothing there.” He said King pointed the gun at him. So, he “lunged forward” to grab the gun from King.
Documents also say Rodecap realized Edenhofer was hurt when he saw his uniform was bloody. The 24-year-old, he said, “collapsed, fell to the ground.”
The report also reveals Trooper Dorris did not immediately know he was shot. Reports say he continued to struggle with King. With help from another responding officer, Trooper Dorris placed King in the back of a patrol car.
Sometime after that, Trooper Dorris said, his shoulder “started to burn on fire,” and he told someone on the scene “I think I’ve been hit.”
Trooper Edenhofer was rushed to the hospital and died. King has pleaded not guilty, and a trial date has not been set.
(1) comment
This guy's finished. He's probably going to get the death penalty unless its determined he was high on something and the court determines that to be a mitigating factor is in his sentencing, which is possible but I think unlikely. He'd still get life and then some consecutive years for the other charges. He's done.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.