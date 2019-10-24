NEAR SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a "record-setting" turnout, the newly-opened White Castle near Scottsdale was forced to close early Thursday morning due to high demand.
According to White Castle Vice President Jamie Richardson, the "24-hour" restaurant had "no lull in demand," causing them to close for service at 4 a.m.
Richardson said the overnight hours are normally when crews have the opportunity to restock.
The first-ever White Castle in Arizona hopes to reopen for dining room and drive-thru services at 9 a.m.
The restaurant, famous for its sliders, had its grand opening on Wednesday at 8 a.m. with a massive turnout.
It is located at 9310 East Via de Ventura in the Scottsdale area, near Loop 101 and Via de Ventura.