NEAR SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a "record-setting" turnout, the newly-opened White Castle near Scottsdale has temporarily changed its operating hours.
According to White Castle Vice President Jamie Richardson, the "24-hour" restaurant had a steady stream of customers all night and into the morning hours, causing them to close at 4 a.m. on Thursday. It reopened five hours later. The hype is no surprise as this is the first-ever White Castle to open in Arizona.
Richardson said the overnight hours are normally when crews have the opportunity to restock. That wasn't the case early Thursday morning, though.
For the next several days, White Castle will close between 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. But if you get in line before 1 a.m., you'll be served. Check back with azfamily.com for details on when the fast food restaurant will return to its 24-hour operations.
The restaurant, famous for its sliders, had its grand opening on Wednesday with a massive turnout.
It is located at 9310 East Via de Ventura in the Scottsdale area, near Loop 101 and Via de Ventura.
