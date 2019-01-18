YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It's been a good first month on the job for a new K9 officer with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
She just helped deputies make a major meth bust!
K9 "Haddie" and her handler just certified as a team with the National Police Canine Association (NPCA) in December.
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office posted the story on its Facebook page.
On Jan. 14, 2019, a deputy spotted a suspicious car with New Mexico plates exiting I-17 into the Cordes Lakes area.
According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, the driver ran a stop sign.
But before the deputy even turned on his emergency lights, the driver suddenly stopped the car, jumped out and approached the patrol vehicle.
Based on the deputy’s training and experience, and in light of the driver’s demeanor, it appeared the driver was under the influence of drugs, according to YCSO.
The man was later identified as 44-year-old Todd Worthen, a transient from New Mexico.
YCSO says Worthen remained extremely nervous throughout the contact with the deputy, wasn't able to produce a driver’s license or ID, and even gave a fake first name.
But the deputy was able to find a driving record in Arizona which showed a Todd Worthen with a revoked license.
Based on the license status, Worthen was told he was under arrest. Deputies say he initially resisted being handcuffed, but was eventually secured in the patrol vehicle.
The deputy asked for consent to search the vehicle and Worthen declined.
But that's when Haddie was called into action!
During an exterior "sniff" of the vehicle, Haddie alerted deputies to the odor of drugs within the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle revealed a backpack that contained approximately a pound of meth.
Worthen was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on multiple charges including transportation and possession of dangerous drugs.
Haddie came from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and was paid for by a generous anonymous donation to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 program.
One Facebook user commented: "Awesome job, Officer
Haddie!"
