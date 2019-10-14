TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some new, portable X-ray scanners will help keep fans and officers safer at Arizona Wildcat sporting events in Tucson.
[VIDEO: Tucson police starting to use new tablet-sized security scanners]
The Tucson Police Department's bomb squad recently received the new scanners courtesy of two grants from the Department of Homeland Security and the Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation.
The scanner looks like a regular tablet but can reveal everything in a backpack or purse in minutes.
Think of it like the X-ray machines used at a dentist's office.
"It does the same thing on a portable scale for a package," said Sgt. Dain Salisbury with the Tucson Police bomb squad.
The machines can be used to quickly scan items that people leave behind at the gates of the football stadium.
"When you have a clear bag or a no bag policy, a lot of people dump their bags, so they don't have to go back to their cars. So usually this is where they're at their busiest, which is at the gates," said Salisbury.
The new, quick scan makes things safer for all.
"What it does is it gives our officers the intelligence they need prior to going inside the package with their hands. They get to see what's inside first prior to unzipping the package or opening the box itself, so it keeps our officers safe," said Salisbury.
Salisbury said that their goal is to do all of this behind the scenes so that everyone attending the game can focus on having fun.
"We want to make sure our interaction is to a minimum. But our judge of success is nobody knows were here and everybody just enjoys the event," said Salisbury.