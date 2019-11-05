TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona State University students and Tempe residents will soon have a healthy new place to shop. A new Whole Foods Market will open its doors in Tempe on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 9 a.m. It's located at 750 S. Ash Avenue, near the corner of University Drive and Mill Avenue.
The 40,000-square-foot store will feature an extensive selection of items from local producers, and a variety of prepared foods, as well as an in-store bar and restaurant.
Shoppers are encouraged to come early. Before the doors open, the store is offering complimentary refreshments, food, and music. The first 300 customers through the door will receive a custom Whole Foods Market Tempe reusable canvas tote bag and a savings card with a mystery value ranging from $5 to $100.
"We're thrilled to welcome this community to their new Whole Foods Market, the only destination grocery store in downtown Tempe," said Stephen Rice, store team leader. "This location offers our customers a wider selection of fresh, accessible, high-quality grocery items, locally sourced products, and ready-to-eat prepared foods. Additionally, it includes a full-service juice bar and On Ash, our in-store bar and restaurant. With daily specials and happy hour deals, multiple televisions, and plenty of indoor and outdoor seating, it's the perfect place to hang out with friends, watch the game, and enjoy delicious food."
The company's strict quality policy prohibits hydrogenated fats, high-fructose corn syrup, and artificial sweeteners. In addition, all beauty and body-care products must meet the company's body-care standards, which ban animal testing, and more than one hundred commonly used ingredients.
Special features of the store
- A fresh produce department features seasonal fruits and vegetables with options from local growers, including organic apples and citrus fruits, and a range of items with Whole Foods Market's Whole Trade Guarantee, which supports suppliers that are committed to ethical trade, working conditions, and the environment.
- A bakery department offers an array of fresh-baked breads, cakes, and cupcakes made in-house, a variety of items from local bakeries such as Mediterra Bakehouse and Honeymoon Sweets and seasonally inspired selections for vegan and other special diets.
- A full-service butcher offers a variety of ready-to-cook options, such as made-in-house sausages, freshly ground beef, gourmet burgers, and self-serve smoked meats.
- A seafood counter features a variety of fresh offerings, including shucked oysters and oak roasted salmon from The Santa Barbara Smokehouse and blonde oysters from Carlsbad Aquafarm. The department also offers poke and a large selection of packaged and frozen fish.
- A specialty foods section features products from 35 local suppliers, including various cheeses from Crow's Dairy and wines from Chateau Tumbleweed.
- Hot and cold prepared food bars feature seasonal dishes, organic offerings, and options for special diets, as well as 10 soup wells, stations for focaccia and personal pizzas, tacos, Kikka sushi, and hot-pressed sandwiches.
Love Nékter Juice Bar? You'll fund one here. The in-store juice, tea and coffee bar offers clean and nutrient-rich açai bowls, superfood smoothies, freshly-made juices, tea, lattes, and drip coffee.
- A bulk section will be stocked roughly 130 options, including grains, rice, flours, beans, seeds, and dried fruits, among other ingredients, snacks, and treats.
- A beauty, body care, and home goods section featuring products from 10 local suppliers, including candles from Enlighten, incense from Full Moon Farms, and various items from Lua Skincare.
- Cheers! The new spirits department offers an expansive selection of more than 300 beers and 1,000 wines, many from Arizona-based producers, including SanTan Brewing, Four Peaks Brewing, Helio Basin Brewing, and Huss Brewing, with in-house cicerones and sommeliers on staff.
The new Tempe store is also home to a bar and restaurant called On Ash, a venue that boasts a menu of pub-style fare, including options for special diets, 24 beers on tap, and more than 20 varieties of wine by the glass. With indoor and outdoor seating for 150 customers across two floors, multiple televisions, and daily specials and happy hour deals, On Ash is a great destination to gather with friends and enjoy a meal or a drink.
Amazon Prime members who shop at Whole Foods Market have access to several benefits year-round, like deep discounts on dozens of select popular products each week and an additional 10% off hundreds of in-store items. Also, eligible Prime members receive 5% back on Whole Foods Market purchases when using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card.
Whole Foods Market Tempe will employ approximately 150 full- and part-time team members. Following the grand opening, the store will be open from 7 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.
Whole Foods Market has nine additional stores in Arizona.
This new store serves as a relocation of the current Tempe store at Rural and Baseline roads.
You can find more information about the new store online.