PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – New video shows a truck burning out on Valley streets and striking a spectator. The woman got up and walked away.
Arizona's Family asked Phoenix Police about the social media video and they told us detectives are reviewing the footage. In Glendale, police said they are making progress against street racers.
"The past couple of weekends we haven't had any car groups try any intersection takeovers in Glendale; that's a promising sign for us," said Glendale police Sgt. Patrick Valenzuela Jr., who lead's Glendale's street racer task force. In the past week, the task force arrested 14 people, issued 52 violations and towed 8 vehicles.
The department is concerned with innocent drivers in traffic from a street takeover. "What I would tell them to do is pull over on the side of the road, don't get in these scrums," said Valenzuela Jr. "I wouldn't engage with any of these people involved cause we don't know if they have weapons or what their violence potential is." The department is reacting to the social media video which shows a truck hitting a woman. "It's only going to be a matter of time before one of these turns into a fatality accident," said Valenzuela Jr.