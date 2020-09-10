PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – New video shows a truck burning out on Valley streets and striking a spectator. The woman got up and walked away.
Arizona's Family asked the Phoenix Police Department about the social media video. They told us detectives are reviewing the footage.
In Glendale, police said they are making progress against street racers.
"The past couple of weekends we haven't had any car groups try any intersection takeovers in Glendale; that's a promising sign for us," said Glendale Police Sgt. Patrick Valenzuela Jr., who leads the city's street racer task force. In the past week, the task force arrested 14 people, issued 52 violations, and towed eight vehicles.
The department is concerned about innocent drivers caught in traffic from a street takeover. "What I would tell them to do is pull over on the side of the road, don't get in these scrums," Valenzuela said. "I wouldn't engage with any of these people involved cause we don't know if they have weapons or what their violence potential is."
"It's only going to be a matter of time before one of these turns into a fatality accident," Valenzuela said in response to the new social media video.