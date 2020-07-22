PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Phoenix Police Department on Wednesday released an edited video that includes body-camera footage of an officer-involved shooting outside a Phoenix motel in the beginning of July.
It happened two weeks ago – the morning of Wednesday, July 8 – in the area of Interstate 17 and Peoria Avenue, and started with a 911 call from a man who said he had kicked out his roommate because she "was becoming crazy." Police later identified the man's roommate as 24-year-old Jovanna Kelsey McCreary.
"She [expletive deleted] my room and then I kicked her out and she shot a gun," the caller told the 911 dispatcher.
The officers who responded had body-worn cameras that were recording Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department said in the video posted to YouTube. He said the officers met the 911 caller, who then pointed out McCreary near a parking lot outside the motel.
According to police, McCreary told the officers that she did not have a gun and did not fire a weapon as the 911 caller reported. She said another woman is the one who shot a gun.
"Where did she shoot a gun at?" one of the officers asked.
"Towards me," McCreary answered.
This video was edited and released by the Phoenix Police Department. Arizona’s Family has asked for the entire videos via a public record request. Warning: Contains strong language.
Police say the officers spoke with McCreary for almost 7 minutes. When they searched her bag, with her permission, officers say they found ammunition and drugs. They also learned that she was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant for McCreary's arrest.
Thompson said McCreary pulled a handgun "from her waist area" when one of the officers tried to place her in handcuffs. She fired while struggling with the officers. Two officers fired at McCreary as she ran away. She was hit twice. She was in critical condition when she was taken to the hospital but survived and was arrested when she was discharged. She was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and drug possession.
The edited video produced by the Phoenix Police Department includes footage from both officers on the scene, as well as from a sergeant who also responded.
Thompson said the officers who shot McCreary are assigned to the Cactus Park Precinct's patrol division. One of them has 29 years of service; the other has been with the Department for 14 years.
"The incident is the subject of both an internal and a criminal investigation, which will be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office," Thompson said.