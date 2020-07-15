PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have released new body-worn camera video from a deadly officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix.
On June 16, 27-year-old Donald Ward was shot and killed by a Phoenix police officer at an apartment complex near 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road.
According to police, multiple neighbors heard a fight in an upstairs apartment just before 9 p.m. Police said a call came into 911, but the caller didn't speak to the dispatcher and instead left the line open. The dispatcher heard a woman screaming and pleading not to be shot.
When officers got to the apartment, they announced their presence and quickly went inside because they heard screaming. While making their way to the back bedroom, they noticed bullet holes in a wall and heard gunshots.
The police entered the room to rescue the woman and found her being held in the bathroom by Ward. Police say Ward fired another shot. That's when officers fired back, hitting him. He died at the scene.
Video released from Phoenix police on Wednesday shows the shooting and the events leading up to the shooting.
The woman wasn't hurt and officers were injured.
Arizona’s Family received the body worn camera in the video below from Phoenix police. This video was edited and released by Phoenix police. Arizona’s Family has asked for the entire video via a public record request.
The officers involved were a 46-year-old man with 20 years of experience with Phoenix police, a 34-year old man with four years of experience, and a 23-year-old man with two years on the force.