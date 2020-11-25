PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police released new video showing officers shooting a suicidal man near a Phoenix intersection.
The officer-involved shooting happened on Friday, Nov. 13, at about 5:45 a.m. at 19th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Officers were patrolling the area when they came upon a man assaulting a woman near the intersection.
As officers got out of the car to investigate, 35-year-old Brian Streeter ran from officers and pulled a gun from his waistband. While Streeter was moving away from officers, he pointed his gun at himself and then pointed it in different directions.
In the video released by the Phoenix Police Department on Wednesday, you can hear officers commanding Streeter to stop and to drop his weapon. He continued to walk around a business and back to the street corner where the alleged assault occurred. At this time, both officers fired their weapons, hitting Streeter in the leg.
Streeter was transported to an area hospital for treatment and remains hospitalized. Once he is released, he will be booked on multiple felony charges.
The two officers involved in the incident each have two years of service. Police have not released their names.
The incident is being reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to determine if the actions of the officers were within department policy.
Arizona’s Family received the body worn camera in the video below from Phoenix police. This video was edited and released by Phoenix police. Arizona’s Family has asked for the entire video via a public record request. Warning: This video does contain graphic content.