GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Glendale Police Department released redacted video of the brawl between teenagers at a skating rink during the weekend that send one person to the hospital.
The surveillance video shows multiple teens throwing punches at each other during an "All Night" skating event on Saturday night inside and outside Great Skate.
Police said around 9 p.m., when the skating rink was at capacity with more than 500 people, about 200 people were still in line outside and being turned away. That's when the fights broke out between the teens in the parking lot and continued into nearby businesses, police said.
The off-duty officers who were working security for the event called for backup officers to come in and stop the violence.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Numerous police vehicles damaged after teen fight at Glendale skating rink]
Along with multiple fights inside and outside the skating rink, police said people stole from the businesses and threw rocks at passing cars.
Officers said they had to use pepper spray to disperse the crowds.
Some also let people into the skating rink through a fire escape exit door.
Police said a 16-year-old boy didn't have a wrist band and was inside the skating rink and was disruptive. Police said an officer escorted him toward the exit, where he grabbed and ripped a sign posted at the door while knocking the display to the ground. Police said he then ran at an officer whose back was turned. Police said another officer pepper sprayed the boy and used a Taser on him. The boy's parents asked that he be taken to the hospital as precaution. Police want the boy charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.
While that was going on, other officers used pepper spray to get the kids to stop fighting. Police said they had to take down at least one teen who refused commands.
Once the fights stopped, the event was put to an end.
Officers separated everyone by age and wait for their parents to pick them up.
During this time, police said teens jumped on police car hoods and kicked the body panels. The Glendale Police Department is still evaluating the cost of the damage to the vehicles.
Firefighters arrived and treated minor injuries from the fights, exposure to the pepper spray and other minor health issues.
(1) comment
Who cares ? This was just a rumble between a bunch of unarmed stupid kids with no serious injuries.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.