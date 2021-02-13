CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are hoping new video will spark more tips into finding the two men involving in shooting a homeowner in Chandler earlier this month.

Silent Witness released surveillance video of the two suspects trying to get into the home near Gilbert and Chandler Heights roads around 2:15 a.m. on Feb. 4. Both men have backpacks. The first suspect tries to open the backdoor but it's locked. He's armed with a shotgun. The pair peek through the blinds and then walk out of the camera's view. The video is only about 10 seconds long. Still, police hope this evidence released to the public brings in more information about the pair.

Police said the two were trying to get into the house and that woke up the homeowner. The crooks were at an open window when one of them shot the homeowner, who was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The pair drove off in a dark-colored passenger car.

Victim shot through window while sleeping in their Chandler home A person who was asleep in their home was shot through their window in Chandler early Thursday morning, police say.

The first suspect is described as a white man with a thin build wearing a black long sleeve shirt with white body armor over it, blue jeans, boots, a gray skull cap, and a green gaiter-style mask.

Suspect No. 2 is described as a white man with a thin build who had glasses on and was wearing a plaid long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, a camo baseball cap, a light-colored gaiter-style mask and he was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.